Azim Premji University to host lecture series on U.R. Ananthamurthy in Udupi on June 1

Azim Premji University will host “Sahitya Sahavasa,” the second edition in a series of events to celebrate Karnataka’s rich cultural milieu, its literary icons, and the Kannada language at Udupi on June 1 at the Noothana Ravindra Mantapa, MGM College, from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Conceived around the late U.R. Ananthamurthy’s lectures on stalwarts of Kannada literature, Shivarama Karanth, Gopalakrishna Adiga and Navya Sahitya (the modernist phase in Kannada literature), the Udupi event unveils a series of talks delivered by the Jnanpith award winner on YouTube with English subtitles to make it accessible for language enthusiasts globally, a release said.

The lecture series also throws light on the contributions of prominent Kannada writers of the 20th century, including Kuvempu, Da Ra Bendre, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, P. Lankesh, Poornachandra Tejaswi, Chandrashekhara Kambara, A.K. Ramanujan and Girish Karnad and reflects upon Kannada language and key literary movements like Navya and Dalit Sahitya.

Kannada writer and thinker Lakshmisha Tolpadi will launch the video talks in the presence of the family members of Karanth and Adiga. Kuvempu University Vice Chancellor Sharat Ananthamurthy will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The day-long programme will feature a panel discussion and talks on the contributions of Karanth and Adiga, a Yakshagana performance, rendition of Adiga’s songs, an exhibition of portraits/artworks and anecdotes about Karanth and Adiga by their close associates. Separately, prizes will be awarded to the winners of the essay and singing competitions organised as part of the event for degree and pre-university students.

