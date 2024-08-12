AYUSH hospitals in Mangaluru facing a dearth of medicines, says Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath

The government’s ayurveda and homoeopathy composite hospital at Hat Hill and AYUSH Hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital are facing a dearth of medicines, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA.

Mr. Kamath said in a statement on Monday that patients have been forced to run between the two hospitals to get medicines and some tablets are not available at both hospitals.

The MLA said that medicines such as laghu sutshekhar rasa, arogyavardhini rasa, haridrakhandam powder, marichadi taila, pancha nimba and nimbapatradi churnam are not available.

Mr. Kamath said that medicines prescribed by hospital doctors are not available in the hospitals. “If patients visit the hospitals for some medicines after waiting for a month they get the reply of no stock,” the MLA said.

He alleged that the Department of Health and Family Welfare was not bothered to address this issue for a year and poor patients have been forced to suffer in the district, of which Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao is in charge.

“If the health sector situation is like this in the district represented by Mr. Rao how about the situation of government hospitals in other districts?,” Mr. Kamath questioned.

The MLA said that people have complained to him that the AYUSH Department is not issuing copies of medical reports, including reports of blood tests done at Government Wenlock Hospital, as it is facing dearth of papers to print them. People have complained that they are being asked to take an image of the reports on their mobile phones.

Mr. Kamath said that people from distant places and from outside districts visit the hospitals for treatment. The dearth of medicines has put women and senior citizens into trouble.

The MLA alleged that the government is not paying the salaries of anganwadi workers regularly.