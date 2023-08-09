HamberMenu
AYUSH Department to open its modular operation theatre at Government Wenlock Hospital within a month

It has planned to conduct up to 25 surgeries a week, says DK District AYUSH Officer Mohammad Iqbal

August 09, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada District AYUSH Officer Mohammad Iqbal speaking at an interaction programme in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada District AYUSH Officer Mohammad Iqbal speaking at an interaction programme in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A modular operation theatre of the Department of AYUSH will be opened at Government Wenlock Hospital here within a month, Dakshina Kannada AYUSH Officer Mohammad Iqbal said on Wednesday.

At a ‘meet the press’ organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, he said that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has donated ₹25 lakh to set up the theatre. It has been decided to conduct up to 25 surgeries in the OT per week. AYUSH experts will conduct the surgeries.

He said that the department has a 50-bed in-patient unit at Wenlock Hospital. Of the beds, 20 are now operational. All the beds will be made operational by this December.

Dr. Iqbal said that three mobile AYUSH treatment units will be in place in the district after three months. Each unit will have a doctor and a multi-purpose worker in addition to medicines. The units will tour remote villages in Sullia, Puttur, Belthnagady, and Bantwal taluks on rotation basis.

Referring to a AYUSH Sports Medicine Centre proposed at Mangala Stadium he said that a detailed project report on the same has been sent to the Union government for approval. Constructing the building of the proposed centre will cost about ₹10 crore.

The centre will provide nutrition supplement to sportspersons, will deal with injury management and arrange for counselling for sportspersons in addition to medicine management. It might require two years for the centre to become a reality, he said adding that the proposed centre should emerge as a unique facility in Mangaluru. It will help to attract sportspersons.

Dr. Iqbal said that presently seven wellness centres of the AYUSH are in operation in Dakshina Kannada. In addition, there are two 10-bed hospitals in Ullal and Jokatte. There is a AYUSH clinic at Lalbagh in the city.

