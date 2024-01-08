Awareness should be created on child rights, says judge

January 08, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Children have every right to live just like adults and therefore there is a need to create awareness among the public as well as government officials on their rights and laws for protection of rights, said senior civil judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udupi, Vighnesh Kumar on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a training workshop for various district and taluk-level government officials, representatives of NGOs and others on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other laws organised by the district administration at Rajatadri, district office complex in Manipal-Udupi.

The social mindset could be understood how society treats children, he said, quoting Nelson Mandela. However, not many instances of child right violations were found in Udupi district, he said, adding protecting children was a pious work.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said knowingly or unknowingly children’s rights might get snatched by elders. Besides the Constitutional protection, the governments have enacted legislation to protect children rights, particularly the Juvenile Justice Act. Commissions and directorates for Child Rights Protection were also functioning to protect child rights, she said.

Ms. Vidyakumari advised the audience to handle child right issues with utmost care. Digital wall painting brochures were released on the occasion.

Dulcine Crasta from UNICEF, Bengaluru, Advocate Vijay Vasu Poojari, Lecturer Pramila Vaz and Manipal Police Sub Inspector T.V. Devaraj spoke on subjects relating to child rights. Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Senior Civil Judge S. Sharmila, District Juvenile Justice Board principal judge Somanath, District child welfare committee president Ronald B Furtado and others were present.