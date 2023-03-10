Awareness programmes on kidney health held in Mangaluru, Manipal

March 10, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

KMC Hospital Mangaluru and Kasturba Hospital Manipal held awareness programmes on kidney health on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday.

At the KMC Hospital in Mangaluru, senior doctors and transplant coordinators held a session on maintaining kidney health. They also gave information on kidney transplant and related procedures. Nephrologists Sushanth Kumar, Ashok Bhat, and Mayur Prabhu, transplant coordinators Aruna Mallya and Vivet Suares, and social workers from State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Karnataka Laveena D’souza and Padma Venur, took part in the session. Patients, who have undergone kidney transplant, also spoke, said a press release by the KMC Hospital.

In the programme held at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Dean of Manipal College of Health Professions G. Arun Maiya, spoke on various causes for kidney problem and expressed the need of a kidney check-up once a year. Dean KMC Manipal Padmaraj Hegde released special kidney health check packages of the Kasturba Hospital, said the press release by Kasturba Hospital.

