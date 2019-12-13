Awareness programmes against drugs in degree colleges

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh on Thursday said that awareness programmes on the consequences of consumption of drugs would be held at all degree colleges in the district.

He was chairing a meeting of the District-level Committee on prohibiting the consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at the District Offices Complex here.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaishankar said that over 240 persons had been arrested in the district for supplying drugs. All the accused were targeting college students, he said.

P.V. Bhandary, psychiatrist, pointed out that narcotic and psychotropic substances were also available online under different names. The number of people consuming ganja had increased in the district, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesh directed the officers to hold awareness programmes on the ill-effects of drugs at all degree colleges, including medical and engineering colleges, in the district. Dr. Bhandary said that psychiatrists should be included in this awareness drive in degree colleges.

Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority Kaveri said that the Legal Services Authority too would extend necessary cooperation to the awareness drive.