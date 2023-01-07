Awareness programme conducted for weavers and their societies

January 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kadike Trust that works for the revival of Udupi Sarees, organised an awareness program about various state and central government schemes for handloom weavers at the Talipady Weavers Society in Kinnigoli near here on Thursday.

Mari Muthu, Additional Director, Mohan Kumar, Technical Superintendent from Weavers Service Centre, Bengaluru, and Shiva Shanker, Additional Director, Textile and Handloom Department, provided information to weavers, directors, and administrators of Weavers Societies of both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts participated in the programme.

Officials from Weavers Service Centre explained about the benefits of Pehachan Weavers Card, Samarth Training Program, Mudra Loan, Health Insurance, scholarship for children of weavers studying in design colleges, and other schemes to the audience.

Textile and Handloom Department officials gave information about Nekara Samman, scholarship for the children of weavers who are studying in PUC or higher courses, Thrift Fund Contributions, loan, and other schemes.

Weavers participated in the discussion program later and cleared their doubts about the schemes with respective officers.

Kadike Trust president Mamatha Rai thanked Prashant of GI Office, Chennai, and Prabhavathi, VTPC Bangaluru, for helping in getting authorised user certificate for GI-tagged Udupi saree to Padupanamboor, Udupi, Shivalli, and Brahmavar Weavers Societies through the Kadike Trust. The certificates were distributed to the office-bearers of weavers Societies in the program. Talipady Weavers Society had obtained the Authorised User Certificate in the year 2020 after the intervention of Kadike Trust

Later, loom accessories sanctioned by Weavers Service Center were handed over to the weavers. In the financial year 2022-23 WSC distributed 57 sets of loom accessories, 35 lighting units and one shed to the weavers of D.K. and Udupi on the recommendation of the Kadike Trust. Trustees of Kadike Trust were present on the occasion.