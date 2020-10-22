Awareness on breast cancer

Kasturba Hospital in Manipal will host a live awareness programme on breast cancer through Zoom app from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Experts from Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre will speak on the need for early detection of breast cancer, its treatment options and prevention methods that can help save lives, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Avinash Shetty said in a release.

Symptoms may include the presence of a lump in the breast, pain in the breast, swelling in areas near the breasts, discharge from nipple other than breast milk, change in the shape of nipple and underarm swelling. In some cases, these may not be the sign of breast cancer but any of these signs should be reported to the doctor immediately, he said.

October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.