Awareness jatha marks start of MESCOM’s National Electrical Safety Week

Published - June 26, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi flagging off an awareness jatha in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi flagging off an awareness jatha in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) commenced National Electrical Safety Week by holding an awareness jatha on Wednesday at its corporate office in Mangaluru.

Flagging off the jatha, MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi exhorted company personnel to give utmost priority to safety while on duty. Besides working to ensure the interests of the company and its customers, the personnel should also take care of safety aspects. They should use the safety gear provided by the company while on duty and should not be under the influence of intoxicating substance. The personnel should display courteous behaviour to customers, Ms. Padmavathi added.

MESCOM technical director H.G. Ramesh, deputy chief electrical inspector K.M. Kantharaju, chief engineer Pushpa, chief finance officer Maurine D’Souza, and others were present.

The jatha, attended by power-men of Mangaludu Division, commenced from Bejai and proceeded through Ballalbagh and Lady Hill before returning to the corporate office.

