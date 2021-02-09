MangaluruMANGALURU 09 February 2021 11:28 IST
Award for Udupi photographer
‘The Halt’ depicts a scene from the Malpe Fishing Harbour
Udupi-based senior news photographer Astro Mohan has won the Photographic Society of America’s Gold Award.
Mr. Mohan’s photograph captioned “The Halt” depicting several hundred fishing boats docked at the Malpe Fishing Harbour in Udupi district, was awarded at the recent Dhaka International Photo Awards event.
His other picture, “The March” that depicts Kambala, has received acceptance.
