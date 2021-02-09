Award for Udupi photographer

‘The Halt’ that has won news photographer Astro Mohan the Photographic Society of America’s Gold Award.

MANGALURU

09 February 2021 11:28 IST

‘The Halt’ depicts a scene from the Malpe Fishing Harbour

Udupi-based senior news photographer Astro Mohan has won the Photographic Society of America’s Gold Award.

Mr. Mohan’s photograph captioned “The Halt” depicting several hundred fishing boats docked at the Malpe Fishing Harbour in Udupi district, was awarded at the recent Dhaka International Photo Awards event.

His other picture, “The March” that depicts Kambala, has received acceptance.

