Mangaluru

Award for Udupi photographer

‘The Halt’ that has won news photographer Astro Mohan the Photographic Society of America’s Gold Award.  

Udupi-based senior news photographer Astro Mohan has won the Photographic Society of America’s Gold Award.

Mr. Mohan’s photograph captioned “The Halt” depicting several hundred fishing boats docked at the Malpe Fishing Harbour in Udupi district, was awarded at the recent Dhaka International Photo Awards event.

His other picture, “The March” that depicts Kambala, has received acceptance.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 11:29:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/award-for-udupi-photographer/article33789355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY