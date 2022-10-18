Award for puppetry troupe in Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 18, 2022 00:03 IST

Uppinakudru Devanna Padmanabha Kamath Memorial Yakshagana string puppetry troupe has been selected for Sri Vishwesha Theertha Award instituted by Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi.

The award which carries a purse of ₹50,000 will be presented at a function to be held at the town hall in Mangaluru on November 13.

The troupe has been engaged in Yakshagana string puppetry show since six generations and the troupe members have performed in various parts of the country and abroad. Bhaskar Kogga Kamath is the present director of the troupe.

President of Yakshagana Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and Secretary Murli Kadekar said in a release that the puppetry troupe of Uppinakudru contributed a lot in the field of this unique art and a full-fledged theatre is readied where a lot of effort is put to support various arts.

