Awakened Hindus will buy gold only from Hindu shops during Akshaya Tritiya, says Pramod Muthalik

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said on Monday that awakened Hindus will buy gold only from shops owned by Hindus during Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking to presspersons at Kundapur in Udupi district he said: ‘‘The revenue of Kerala-based jewellery shops are indirectly used to finance terror outfits.” Hence, he claimed, Hindus will stay away from shops managed by people of a particular religion, he said.

“People have understood which is better for the cause of the country. Hindu organisations have awakened the society. People in the society have got a clear vision to take decisions,” he said.

Mr. Muthalik claimed that following “awareness” created by Hindu organisations, people have decided shop for festivals at establishments owned by Hindus. “This is required for the security of the nation,” he said.

Mr. Muthalik said that Hindus have been murdered in Kerala for ideological reasons and those murders have been financed by the jewellers of a particular religion. Hindu culture is demeaned in the advertisements put up by those jewellers. “If they want our money, but not our culture, we should fight back,’’ he said, adding that Sri Ram Sene will launch its fight in Kerala for the cause of Hindus.

Referring to a controversy over a school in Bengaluru asking for an undertaking from parents to allow students to carry Bible to its premises, he said that the particular school should be closed down. It is an illegal move, he said.