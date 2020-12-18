Average of 100 people tested at District Court daily

In the last two months since its operation, the CoVID Testing Centre on the District Court premises here has been testing an average of 100 persons every day for free.

The CoVID Testing Centre has been functioning from a room at the old office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge. It started operations on October 19 when the courts started to record evidence.

Mangalore Bar Association president N. Narasimha Hegde said that all witnesses whose evidences are to be recorded and accused, whose presence is necessary during evidence, for the day, will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19. Only those with COVID-19 negative certificate will be allowed inside the court hall after temperature screening, he said. The RAT test is being done free, he added.

Two personnel from the Department of Health and Family Welfare do the RAT test.

The tests are carried out between 9.30 a.m. and noon. Five court staff are posted at the centre. While two court staff members do the registration and record contact details, the remaining three members regulate the visitors and distribute COVID-19 negative certificates.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said that similar testing centres have been opened at court complexes in Moodbidri, Sullia, Belthangady, Bantwal and Puttur. On an average, 50 persons are tested every day at these centres. Transparent shield has been placed at the witness stands of all courts to prevent direct contact between the judge and the witnesses.

Dr. Bairy said that in the tests done so far at the courts, only one COVID-19 positive case has been found.