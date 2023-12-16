Available staff working methodically to clear pendency, says Lokayukta

December 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite inadequate infrastructure and personnel, the available personnel are being methodically used to clear over 16,000 complaints pending before the institution, said Lokayukta B.S. Patil in Mangaluru on Saturday, December 16.

Talking to reporters after meeting district officials and receiving complaints, Mr. Patil said Lokayukta administrative wing and the Police wing were working on a war footing to clear the pendency. “Yes, we have inadequate infrastructure and are short-staffed. But we are working in an organised way and using the available staff for clearing pending files,” he said.

As of November 30, a total of 16,019 complaints are pending before the Lokyukta. Of the 16,019 complaints, 4,874 complaints are before Lokayukta, while 5,340 complaints are before Upalokayukta-1. As many as 5,805 complaints are pending before Upalokaykta-2. The post of Upalokyukta-2 is yet to be filled.

Mr. Patil said recently there has been a spike in the number of complaints filed before Lokayukta institution. Now, an average of 8,000 complaints are being filed every year. The Lokayukta said he has written a letter to the State government to fill up vacant posts at the earliest. A total of 716 posts are vacant in Lokyukta institution of which 47 are Group A posts, 43 Group B posts, 532 Group C posts and 94 Group D posts.

Asked on some police inspectors, who were recently transferred to Lokayukta Police wing, not reporting to duty, Mr Patil said there is no case of police personnel refusing to report to duty at the Lokayukta. “There might be some problem. They should have brought those problems to my notice,” he said.

Like in the past, the government continues to take concurrence of Lokayutka in the posting of personnel to the Lokayukta police wing. “Generally my concurrence is taken. When anybody is posted without the concurrence, we refuse to take him/her if he/she is found unfit for the institution. We continue to screen personnel posted to Lokyukta police wing and permit only those who we find are upright,” he said.

On the 192 cases where sanction to prosecute government officials was awaited from the designated authority in the State government, Mr. Patil said he recently held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior State Government officials wherein he directed officials to grant sanction at the earliest.

Prosecutors and investigators of Lokyukta police are being trained to avoid lapses and thus improve the rate of conviction in Prevention of Corruption Act cases, he said.