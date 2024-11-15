Availability of drugs in Dakshina Kannada makes it difficult to free drug addiction: U.T. Khader

As the consumption and sale of narcotic drugs is happening on a large scale across Dakshina Kannada, it is difficult to free addicts from drug consumption in the district, said Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Launching the ‘Drugs, Drugs-free Mangaluru’ jatha at the SDM Law college auditorium, Mr. Khader said it is important for parents and other family members to keep a close watch on their children. Every college should carry out random drug test of students. The students should be made aware of the drug test and there should not be any inhibition in conducting tests at regular intervals. People should join hands with the government in creating a healthy society, he said.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, said that in his first Parliament session he raised concern over the increase in the sale and consumption of drugs in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district. Residents of Punjab were already reeling under thenegative impact of narcotic drug trade. Like soldiers at the border protecting the nation, residents should play an active role in anti-drugs campaigns, he said.

Mangaluru Mayor Manoj Kumar and president of Buntara Yane Nadavara Matru Sangha Ajit Kumar Rai also spoke.

The programme was organised jointly by the women’s wing of the Sangha’s Mangaluru unit and SDM Law College, in association with the managements of several colleges. Several students took part in the jatha.