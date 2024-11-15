 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Availability of drugs in Dakshina Kannada makes it difficult to free drug addiction: U.T. Khader

Published - November 15, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker U.T. Khader, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, along with other guests taking an oath at the inauguration ceremony of a rally against drug abuse in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Speaker U.T. Khader, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, along with other guests taking an oath at the inauguration ceremony of a rally against drug abuse in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

As the consumption and sale of narcotic drugs is happening on a large scale across Dakshina Kannada, it is difficult to free addicts from drug consumption in the district, said Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Launching the ‘Drugs, Drugs-free Mangaluru’ jatha at the SDM Law college auditorium, Mr. Khader said it is important for parents and other family members to keep a close watch on their children. Every college should carry out random drug test of students. The students should be made aware of the drug test and there should not be any inhibition in conducting tests at regular intervals. People should join hands with the government in creating a healthy society, he said.

Students of SDM Law College taking an oath at the inauguration ceremony of a rally against drug abuse in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Students of SDM Law College taking an oath at the inauguration ceremony of a rally against drug abuse in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, said that in his first Parliament session he raised concern over the increase in the sale and consumption of drugs in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district. Residents of Punjab were already reeling under thenegative impact of narcotic drug trade. Like soldiers at the border protecting the nation, residents should play an active role in anti-drugs campaigns, he said.

Mangaluru Mayor Manoj Kumar and president of Buntara Yane Nadavara Matru Sangha Ajit Kumar Rai also spoke.

The programme was organised jointly by the women’s wing of the Sangha’s Mangaluru unit and SDM Law College, in association with the managements of several colleges. Several students took part in the jatha.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.