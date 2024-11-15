Avadhootas have no sense of superiority or inferiority, says scholar

Avadhootas, who belong to a particular tradition, have no sense of superiority or inferiority, said scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh at Mangalore University on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the ‘Kanaka tatva prachara upanayas mala’ (a series of lectures on essence in the compositions of Kanakadasa) programme organised by the Centre for Research on Kanakadasa at the university.

Prof. Venkatesh said that Kanakadasa belonged to the Avadhoota tradition, and the teachings of Shishunala Sharifa also reflect Avadhoota principles

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that India has two main traditions – Rishi Parampare and Muni Parampare. Rishi Parampare focuses on living in harmony with nature, while Muni Parampare emphasises on inner spiritual growth and renunciation. All spiritual concepts, including Rishi, Muni, Yogi, Sanyasi, Sant, and Avadhoota, aim at overcoming the demonic tendencies within humans and awaken divine qualities.

Indians inherently value knowledge, art, and spirituality. Indian thoughts naturally transcends worldly attachments, he said. “There are many who preach philosophy, but a few who practice it. If each individual adopts these values, significant social change is possible,” he said.

Prof. Venkatesh cautioned against becoming slaves to technology, instead advocating for technology to serve humanity.

Presiding over the event, Somanna Hongalli, Chairman of the SVP Institute of Kannada Studies at the university, emphasised on the importance of understanding ancient traditions to strengthen contemporary thought. Co-ordinator of the centre Dhananjaya Kumble was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.