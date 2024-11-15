ADVERTISEMENT

Avadhootas have no sense of superiority or inferiority, says scholar

Published - November 15, 2024 11:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh speaking at the ‘Kanaka tatva prachara upanayas mala’ programme at Mangalore University on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Avadhootas, who belong to a particular tradition, have no sense of superiority or inferiority, said scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh at Mangalore University on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the ‘Kanaka tatva prachara upanayas mala’ (a series of lectures on essence in the compositions of Kanakadasa) programme organised by the Centre for Research on Kanakadasa at the university.

Prof. Venkatesh said that Kanakadasa belonged to the Avadhoota tradition, and the teachings of Shishunala Sharifa also reflect Avadhoota principles

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that India has two main traditions – Rishi Parampare and Muni Parampare. Rishi Parampare focuses on living in harmony with nature, while Muni Parampare emphasises on inner spiritual growth and renunciation. All spiritual concepts, including Rishi, Muni, Yogi, Sanyasi, Sant, and Avadhoota, aim at overcoming the demonic tendencies within humans and awaken divine qualities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indians inherently value knowledge, art, and spirituality. Indian thoughts naturally transcends worldly attachments, he said. “There are many who preach philosophy, but a few who practice it. If each individual adopts these values, significant social change is possible,” he said.

Prof. Venkatesh cautioned against becoming slaves to technology, instead advocating for technology to serve humanity.

Presiding over the event, Somanna Hongalli, Chairman of the SVP Institute of Kannada Studies at the university, emphasised on the importance of understanding ancient traditions to strengthen contemporary thought. Co-ordinator of the centre Dhananjaya Kumble was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US