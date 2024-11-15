 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avadhootas have no sense of superiority or inferiority, says scholar

Published - November 15, 2024 11:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh speaking at the ‘Kanaka tatva prachara upanayas mala’ programme at Mangalore University on Friday.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh speaking at the ‘Kanaka tatva prachara upanayas mala’ programme at Mangalore University on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Avadhootas, who belong to a particular tradition, have no sense of superiority or inferiority, said scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh at Mangalore University on Friday.

He was speaking at the ‘Kanaka tatva prachara upanayas mala’ (a series of lectures on essence in the compositions of Kanakadasa) programme organised by the Centre for Research on Kanakadasa at the university.

Prof. Venkatesh said that Kanakadasa belonged to the Avadhoota tradition, and the teachings of Shishunala Sharifa also reflect Avadhoota principles

He said that India has two main traditions – Rishi Parampare and Muni Parampare. Rishi Parampare focuses on living in harmony with nature, while Muni Parampare emphasises on inner spiritual growth and renunciation. All spiritual concepts, including Rishi, Muni, Yogi, Sanyasi, Sant, and Avadhoota, aim at overcoming the demonic tendencies within humans and awaken divine qualities.

Indians inherently value knowledge, art, and spirituality. Indian thoughts naturally transcends worldly attachments, he said. “There are many who preach philosophy, but a few who practice it. If each individual adopts these values, significant social change is possible,” he said.

Prof. Venkatesh cautioned against becoming slaves to technology, instead advocating for technology to serve humanity.

Presiding over the event, Somanna Hongalli, Chairman of the SVP Institute of Kannada Studies at the university, emphasised on the importance of understanding ancient traditions to strengthen contemporary thought. Co-ordinator of the centre Dhananjaya Kumble was present.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / universities and colleges / customs and tradition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.