Autorickshaw rams into KSRTC bus used in LS polls, driver killed

The police said the KSRTC bus used in the elections was returning to Puttur. Around 2 a.m., the autorickshaw rammed into the bus

April 28, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after the autorickshaw he was driving rammed into a KSRTC bus, used in conducting second phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, near Mukkrampady village of Puttur taluk, on the Mani-Mysuru National Highway, in the early hours of April 27.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Jaison.

The police said the KSRTC bus used in the elections was returning to Puttur. Around 2 a.m., the autorickshaw rammed into the bus. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot to remove Jaison from the badly mangled autorickshaw. Jaison was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

