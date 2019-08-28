Autorickshaw drivers stage dharna in Udupi

Members of the Autorickshaw and Vehicle Operators Association affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday against what they termed as unscientific fines in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, submitted at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, the association demanded a roll-back, both of the fines and also the Act. Even for a small traffic offence, autorickshaw drivers would have to pay fines which had been hiked by 10 times. This was wrong. The association demanded welfare schemes for the benefit of the autorickshaw and other vehicle operators.