Autorickshaw driver, motorist sentenced to jail term

In separate judgments, an Additional Civil Judge at Udupi recently sentenced an autorickshaw driver and a motorist to two years of imprisonment on finding them guilty of causing death of a motorist and a pedestrian.

First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Shyam Prakash, sentenced the autorickshaw driver Sampath Kumar to two years of imprisonment and imposed ₹18,000 fine, for causing the death of motorist Ganesh.

The Udupi Traffic Police had charged Sampath with driving his autorickshaw in a rash and negligent manner and hitting the motorcycle of Ganesh on November 12, 2018,on the road connecting Diana Junction and Old Taluk Office in Udupi. Ganesh succumbed to the injury in the hospital.

Similarly, the judge sentenced Aashish Shetty of Uppur to two years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for causing the death of pedestrian Ganesh D. Prabhu.

The police had charged Shetty with driving his motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner and hitting Prabhu near Junction bus stand in Puttur of Udupi district on December 17, 2018. Prabhu succumbed to the injury in the hospital.