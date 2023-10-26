Autorickshaw driver dies after car hits his vehicle in Perdoor

October 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

An autorickshaw driver died after his vehicle was hit by a car near Perdoor in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Vighnesh, resident of Bukkigudde. Complainant Sudhir from Perdoor said he was trailing the autorickshaw that was on its way from Perdoor to Kukkehalli. A car being allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner from Kukkehalli collided with the autorickshaw, he said.

The complainant rushed near the autorickshaw and retrieved the driver who was crushed under it. The injured autorickshaw driver and the car driver were taken to a hospital in Manipal, where Vighnesh was declared brought dead. The Hiriyadka police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident reported from Mangaluru Traffic South police station, a woman pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle at Babbukatte near Ullal on Tuesday night. The police gave the name of the victim as Yallavva, wife of the watchman of an apartment complex in Babbukatte.

The victim had gone out of the complex to procure milk when she was hit by the motorcycle. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Deralakatte where she succumbed to injuries. The Traffic South police have registered a case against motorcycle rider Gagan and are investigating.

A construction worker died after the roof of a house on which he was working collapsed at Padaladi in Ariyadka village, Puttur taluk, on Wednesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Shekhar Kulal, 45, a resident of Ariyadka. His elder brother Dinesh Kulal told the police that Shekhar had gone to work at the house of Kamala when the roof collapsed bringing down his brother and contractor Sanjeev Mogera.

Shekhar died of injuries on the way to hospital. The Puttur Rural police have registered a case against Mogera and Kamala and are investigating.