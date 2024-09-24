GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Automobile dealers’ association felicitates Jayaram Sheka of Mahesh Motors with lifetime achievement award

Published - September 24, 2024 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers’ Association felicitating Mahesh Motors founder A.K. Jayaram Sheka in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Founder of Mahesh Motors A.K. Jayaram Sheka speaking at the annual general meeting of Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers’ Association felicitated founder of Mahesh Motors A.K. Jayaram Sheka with the lifetime achievement award during its 40th annual general meeting on Sunday (September 22) in Mangaluru.

Starting his career as a bus conductor in 1962, Mr. Sheka, now 80, went on to launch Mahesh Motors, one of the largest transport operators in the region, as well as Mahesh Auto Store. He has served as president of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association and vice-pesident of the Karnataka Bus Owners’ Federation, said a release.

Association president Kasturi Prabhakar Pai and other office-bearers presented the award. “Mr. Sheka is widely respected for his visionary business leadership and commitment to employee welfare,” noted the citation read by secretary K. Vilas Kumar.

Mr. Sheka said: “I worked as a bus conductor for six years, ran a taxi for one year, and then, with encouragement from a well-wisher, launched my bus service. My first bus, purchased from Dr. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala, for ₹15,000 in 1972, set the foundation for my success.”

After 50 years in the business, he presented Mr. Heggade with a silver miniature bus, now displayed in the latter’s museum. “Though I only studied up to the 8th grade, learning from others gave me a wealth of knowledge. I owe my success to the support I received from everyone,” Mr. Sheka added.

The association, which has been felicitating children of members and their employees for academic excellence for over a decade, presented certificates and cash prizes to 19 students.

