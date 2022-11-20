Auto rickshaw blast in Mangaluru an act of terror, says Karnataka police chief

November 20, 2022 10:24 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - MANGALURU

Director General of Police Praveen Sood said the police are investigating into it with Central agencies

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke rises (extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city on Saturday, November 19, 2022. No casualties were reported. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood said on November 20 the low-intensity blast in an autorickshaw that injured two people in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 19, is “not accidental but an act of terror intended to cause serious damage”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Fire in moving autorickshaw causes panic in Mangaluru

In a tweet, the Director General of Police Mr. Sood said the police are investigating into it with Central agencies.

“It is confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State police is probing deep into it along with Central agencies,” he tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the incident on November 19 under Kankanady police station limits, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said, “At around 5.15 p.m. or so fire has caught in an auto rickshaw from the bag of a passenger who is injured and the auto rickshaw driver has also suffered some burn injuries. Shifted to hospital.”

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  4. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  5. Chennai Metro’s Airport-Kilambakkam line construction to be taken up on priority

More details awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US