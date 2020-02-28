Auto fares revised; to be effective on April 1 in Dakshina Kannada

The Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday decided to revise the autorickshaw fares in the district, to become effective on April 1, with minimum fare going up to ₹ 30 from ₹ 25 for a minimum distance of 1.5 km.

The per kilometre fare thereafter was increased by ₹ 1 from the present ₹ 14 to ₹ 15 in the meeting chaired by RTA Chairperson and Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh here. Drivers/ owners have been given time till March 31 to recalibrate the digital meters with revised fares, while they have to compulsorily display the fare chart inside the vehicle.

Ms. Rupesh made it clear that autorickshaw drivers may collect fares one-and-a-half time the normal fares for rides between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Waiting charges would be nil for the first 15 minutes and it would be ₹ 5 for the next 15 minutes. There would be no charges for luggage if passenger carries up to 20 kg, while the next 20 kg would be charged at ₹ 5 or part thereof.

Various autorickshaw drivers and owners associations had represented to the RTA to revise the fares following steep increase in the cost of inputs as well as cost of living. The associations had told the authority that the fares were last revised in 2016.