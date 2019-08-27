Mangaluru

Auto drivers warned against overcharging

RTO says it is mandatory to install and use flag meters

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has warned autorickshaw drivers against charging excess fare from passengers in Udupi district.

In a press release issued here on Monday, K.A. Ramakrishna Rai, Regional Transport Officer, said that the RTO was getting complaints of drivers misbehaving with passengers. It was mandatory for autorickshaw owners and operators to install and use flag meters in their vehicles, he said.

The drivers should charge the passengers as per the fare shown by the meters. If the RTO received any more complaints from people, it would initiate legal action against the autorickshaw owners and operators concerned, the release said.

