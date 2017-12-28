Auto driver assaulted; large police posse deployed

While a search is on for those who attacked Keshav, a murder accused in Kalladka on Tuesday, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted near Jeppinamogaru Arch in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mohammed Shakri, 45, autorickshaw driver, was allegedly assaulted near the arch by two persons in a car who were reportedly angry over the former’s refusal to give way on the national highway, Kankanady police said.

They said that Mohammed Shakir, a resident of Alekala in Ullal, was returning home after dropping passengers at B.C. Road. Around midnight, a person in a car waved a tubelight at Mohammed Shakir while overtaking the autorickshaw. The end of the tubelight hit Mohammed Shakir’s left eye and he turned his vehicle towards Jeppinamogaru. The injured Mohammed Shakir was treated at a private hospital in Deralakatte.

The police said that Mohammed Shakir had a heated exchange of words with assailants near the Pumpwell Junction as the latter were angry with the former’s refusal to give way to them on the national highway.

The assailants, who were in an inebriated state, followed the autorickshaw and assaulted Mohammed Shakir. The police have now launched a search for the assailants.

Five being questioned

Meanwhile, the police are questioning five persons in connection with the assault on Keshav, an accused in the murder of the vice-president of Karopady Gram Panchayat, Jaleel Karopady, in April this year.

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. said that the police were looking at the whereabouts of these persons.

“We have information about some who are involved in the crime. We have launched a search for them,” he said.

Arrested

The police have arrested Kaushil (23) of Amtoor for allegedly throwing stones at a private bus at Kalladka on Tuesday evening.

The police are on the look-out for other persons wanted in this connection.

The police have deployed a large posse at sensitive locations in Bantwal and other areas in the district.