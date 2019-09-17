Authority likely to be set up forKukke Subrahmanya Temple

Minister for Ports, Fisheries, Inland Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the government is contemplating forming an authority for the overall development of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple at Kukke in Dakshina Kannada.

He was responding to a suggestion by Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa at a review meeting of the Muzrai department here. Ms. Roopa said that since the temple was the highest revenue earning temple in the State, it was better it be brought under an authority for overall efficient administration.

She said that the Chief Minister himself would be the head of such an authority while a senior State Civil Services officer would be appointed to manage the temple affairs.

Besides, secretaries from different departments would be members of the authority. Since the Chief Minister himself would be heading the authority, any work could be completed expeditiously, Ms. Roopa said.

Muzrai Department officials told the Minister that small temples would seek donations from financially sound temples.

While there is no such provision in the relevant law, permissions are given in exceptional cases with approval from the Deputy Commissioner, they said and urged him to ensure that the government comes out with guidelines.