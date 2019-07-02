Authentication of transaction of cattle likely at police stations

District in-charge Minister U.T. Khader on Monday said that the administration is likely to mandate cattle transporters to inform jurisdictional police stations beforehand to avoid any untoward incident during transit.

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting to review law and order at the district office here, the Minister said that those transporting cattle legally should not find any problem with this system.

Both the seller and the buyer may bring the cattle to the station to authenticate the transaction, he said.

A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner and comprising the Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police would soon draw up the details for the proposal, he said.

The meeting took stock of recent incidents of disturbances in the district, including that of cow transportation and drug menace. Law and order should prevail, Mr. Khader said and added that one cannot take the law into one’s hand.

Phone numbers

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil said that the committee would soon provide telephone numbers of officials to be contacted in case of illegal cow transportation.

It would also facilitate a formal forum for those transporting cows legally.

Asked whether the administration would make it mandatory to transport cows during daytime as demanded by many, Mr. Khader said that the demand would be examined in consultation with the stakeholders. There could be logistical issues that could hinder transportation during the daytime, he said.

Mr. Khader said that he has asked the police to act in such a way to gain confidence of all sections of society. Police were also asked to keep track of habitual offenders to curtail any law and order issues.

The issue of sand was also discussed in the meeting and soon sand from the Thumbe vented dam backwaters would be made available to the general public through the dksandbazaar portal, the Minister added.