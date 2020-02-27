Attempts made to push for bifurcation of existing train?

Attempts were reportedly being made by KRCL at the inter-railway timetable committee, being held in Bengaluru from Wednesday to February 28, to push for the bifurcation of the existing Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express and reject the new dedicated train announced by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.
Bifurcation of the existing train is being opposed by both residents of Karwar and Mangaluru region on the ground that it serves no purpose.
While the bifurcated train could just save 50 minutes of journey hours for Karwar people, it snatches the berth availability to Mangaluru passengers, they claim.
The Kundapura Rail Prayanikara Hitarakshana Vedike had threatened a stir if KRCL continues to act against Karnataka interests.
