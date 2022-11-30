Attavar KMC Hospital to open evening clinic from today

November 30, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, will begin evening clinic from Thursday.

It will function on all days from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital John Ramapuram.

The evening clinic is mainly focused on providing consultation and other services. With the extension of hours, the hospital will provide patients with healthcare services, including radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services apart from doctor consultations all under one roof, Dr. Ramapuram said in a release on Wednesday. The hospital is a 610-bed multi-speciality hospital.