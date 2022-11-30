Attavar KMC Hospital to open evening clinic from today

November 30, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, will begin evening clinic from Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will function on all days from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital John Ramapuram.

The evening clinic is mainly focused on providing consultation and other services. With the extension of hours, the hospital will provide patients with healthcare services, including radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services apart from doctor consultations all under one roof, Dr. Ramapuram said in a release on Wednesday. The hospital is a 610-bed multi-speciality hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US