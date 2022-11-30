  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

Attavar KMC Hospital to open evening clinic from today

November 30, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, will begin evening clinic from Thursday.

It will function on all days from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital John Ramapuram.

The evening clinic is mainly focused on providing consultation and other services. With the extension of hours, the hospital will provide patients with healthcare services, including radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services apart from doctor consultations all under one roof, Dr. Ramapuram said in a release on Wednesday. The hospital is a 610-bed multi-speciality hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.