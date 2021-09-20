Attack on staff of institute of education, assailant in custody

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar speaks to one of the victims of the attack on employees of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at a private hospital in Mangaluru on September 20, 2021.

MANGALURU

20 September 2021 16:16 IST

The District Institute of Education and Training is located off Jail Road in Mangaluru

A 35-year-old man who allegedly attacked three women employees of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), off Jail Road in Mangaluru on September 20, has been taken into custody.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the assailant went to DIET, which is adjoining the Mangaluru district prison, around 1 p.m. He asked for a teacher in DIET saying he had to deliver a gift. When staff members of the institute questioned him, the man allegedly attacked them with a machete, injuring Reena Rai, 45, Nirmala, 43, and Gunavati, 58.

As staff members raised an alarm, police from the district prison, autorickshaw drivers and others rushed to the spot and caught hold of the assailant. Later, Barke police took custody of the assailant.

Reena is a first division clerk, one of the injured women is a stenographer and the other a Group D employee. Nirmala suffered a head injury. Reena has a cut over the left eyebrow. Gunavati has an injury on her back. They were admitted to two private hospitals and their condition was stable.

Police do not know the reason for the attack. The assailant claims to be a former student of DIET.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara visited the victims along with the police chief. He said only clerical staff were at DIET on Monday September 20 as teaching staff were in the field to oversee working of primary schools following start of offline classes for classes 6 and 7 in Dakshina Kannada district.