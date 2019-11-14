Athletics meet begins

The three-day 20th annual athletics championship of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences being hosted by Alva’s Education Foundation commenced in Moodbidri on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, university Registrar Shivanand Kapashi exhorted participants to exhibit sportsman spirit and excel at the national-level too.

Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva presided over the inaugural function that was attended by MLA Umanath Kotian, university Deputy Registrar B. Vasanth Shetty, and foundation trustees Vivek Alva and Vinay Alva.

Event records

Anisha Dahia from Alva’s Hospital Administration College and Noyal Thomas Abraham from KVG Dental College, Sullia, created two records on the first day. While Ms. Dahia created a record in discus throw (36.89 m) and shot put (10.6 m), Mr. Abraham too created a record in discus throw (35.04 m) and shot put (12.34 m). On day 1, Alvas was leading with 71 points followed by KVG Dental College with 21 points.