Ather Energy opens its first electric scooter outlet in city

Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer, has opened its first retail outlet in Mangaluru at Kadri in association with BIA Ventures.

It is the seventh retail outlet of the company in Karnataka. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus will be sold at the retail outlet in the city. The outlet will allow customers to purchase and test ride the scooters. People in the city can book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting the outlet, a release said.

The release quoted Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, of having said: “Karnataka is our home ground and is one of the largest markets for Ather Energy. There has been a progressive movement toward electric mobility in Karnataka with a high rate of EV adoption, and encouraging acceptance of premium electric two-wheelers.”

It quoted Nivedita, Managing Director, BIA Ventures of having said: “This is our third outlet in Karnataka. Ather Energy has redefined the two-wheeler riding experience in India by meticulously designing electric scooters.”

Ather Energy has entered a few strategic partnerships to enhance charging infrastructure including an MoU with ESCOMs (Electric Supply Companies) of Karnataka to jointly establish fast charging for two-wheelers in 1,000 locations in the State. Ather has installed 64 charging grids in Karnataka. Currently, it has 350 charging stations across 38 cities across the country and plans to install 5,000 fast chargers in the next three years, the release added.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II modification for the Ather 450X is ₹1.5 lakh for Athher 450 Plus it will be ₹1.31 lakh.

The Ather 450X has a 4G SIM card and bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. It utilises Android Open Source to offer Google Map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like over-the-air updates, auto indicator off, and guide-me-home lights, the release said.