Assurance committee seeks third party report on air, water pollution in Mangaluru

March 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Legislative Council assurance committee, headed by MLC B.M. Farooq, on Monday directed the Dakshina Kannada district administration to place, within three months, the third party agency’s report on air and water pollution in Mangaluru resulting from industrial units.

S.V. Sankanur, MLC, told reporters that the committee directed the district administration in May 2022 to submit a report on pollution.

“For some reasons, the study has not been done so far. We have now directed the district administration to submit the report in another three months,” he said.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has asked the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to study the matter, he added.

Mr. Farooq said he and other MLCs have raised the pollution of Phalguni (Gurupura) river and other waterbodies, caused by industrial units in Mangaluru, in the Legislative Council.

Among those accused of polluting waterbodies include the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and ISPRL.

MLCs have pointed to reports of the Health Department that has found cases of cancer and other ailments among residents exposed to polluted water resources.

MRPL and ISPRL, which maintains two underground crude oil storage facilities in Padur and Mangaluru, have denied allegation and have maintained they are following all norms to keep the environment clean.

“For financing NEERI and some other issues, the district administration failed to get report from NEERI. We hope to get the report shortly.” Mr. Farooq said.

If the NEERI report points out the wrongdoer, the committee will certainly recommend initiation of legal action against the firms concerned, he said.

On reports of cancer and other ailments to people living near MRPL, Mr. Farooq said the Dakshina Kannada district administration has asked a committee of private and government doctors, headed by B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru, to study the issue. “This report too will be submitted to the committee shortly,” he said.

In light of allegations against MRPL of not providing employment to local people, Mr. Farooq said MRPL has been asked to submit to the committee the statistics of persons employed at its units.

In the meeting of committee members with officials from different departments on Monday, Mr. Farooq said, the KIADB official proposed setting up a common effluent plant in Baikampady.

Additional Director General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services) P. Harishekaran proposed investment of more than ₹100 crore for improvement of fire fighting facilities in Mangaluru, Mr. Farooq said.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Commissioner (Forest Ecology and Environment Department) R. Gokul, MPRL Managing Director M. Venkatesh and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Channabasappa attended the meeting.