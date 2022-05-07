Assurance Committee favours independent study of air and water pollution in Mangaluru

It expressed the need for study on ecological and social impact in Mangaluru region

Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council’s Assurance Committee B.M. Farooq and other MLC members of the committee visited the place of sea erosion in Ullal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It expressed the need for study on ecological and social impact in Mangaluru region

Expressing concern over air and water pollution caused by industrial units in Mangaluru, the Karnataka Legislative Council’s Assurance Committee headed by MLC B.M. Farooq on Thursday asked the State Government to conduct an independent study by a reputed agency on the issue.

The Committee also expressed the need for the Government to carry out ecological and social impact study of Mangaluru region, which, Mr. Farooq said, is not in a position to accommodate any more industrial units.

Talking to reporters after the conclusion of the committee’s two-day study tour of Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Farooq said the committee visited a portion of the Phalguni (Gurupura) river that has completely turned into black with discharge of untreated effluents by some industrial units flowing into the river. Untreated effluents is also entering the sea.

Mr. Farooq said the Fisheries Department has reported about the threat of extinction of the native fish species namely Pearls Spot and Sea Bass. “The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, which has to periodically check effluents, has failed to do it,” he said. Air and water pollution in the city has gone beyond control, he added.

Residents of several houses in Permude and adjoining areas have complained to the committee about crude oil deposits in their open wells. The residents attribute this to seepage of crude stocked in the underground rock cavern of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. (ISPRL), said Mr. Farooq said.

“The ISPRL have denied of any seepage. But, we are asking the State Government to carry out a study and rule out apprehension of residents,“ he said. The Government will be asked to further upgrade the disaster management setup for the sensitive ISPRL’s cavern, he said.

Soil erosion

On the sea erosion in Ullal, Mr. Farooq said, the District Administration has been asked to stop the extraction of sand in the river beds that come under the Coastal Regulatory Zone.

Mr. Farooq said that the State Government should make the recommendations of Sarojini Mahishi report binding on Central Government undertakings, including Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and 60% of the jobs in those undertakings should include local people, he said.