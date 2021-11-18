Association seeks postponement of II PU midterm exam by 15 days

It cites a lack of mental preparedness among students

Citing a lack of mental preparedness by II PU students to face the midterm examination and incomplete portions, the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College Principals’ Association has asked the Pre-University Director to postpone the midterm examination by another 15 days. The examination is scheduled to commence from November 29.

In the letter on November 15, the association president and other office-bearers said the students hitherto prepared for the whole year and wrote the annual examination at the end of the academic year.

The sudden announcement of the midterm examination has put students off guard and has left them little time to prepare. With online and offline classes because of COVID-19, the students are yet to be completely involved in learning.

Guest teachers too have not been appointed in many PU Colleges.

For these three prime reasons, portions for the midterm examination have not been completed in many colleges. Students and their parents need a few more days to be mentally prepared to face the midterm examination, which is being held in the annual examination format this year.

The association has also pointed the need to simplify the process of evaluation by allowing it to done at the college level. The present process of taking answer sheets every day to the nodal centre and allocation of papers after randomisation is time consuming and involved more manpower, the association said..

As PU lecturers and other staff will be involved in midterm examination, there cannot be any classes during this period for the I PU students. Hence the PU Director should allow colleges to hold midterm examination for 1 PU students too.

While the examination for II PU students can be held in the morning, those for I PU students can be held afternoon. Midterm examination for I PU students will help to assess students in a better way, the association added.