Association: Decline in number of persons returning micro-finance loans in DK, Udupi

Expressing concern over the drop in the number of people returning loans of micro-finance institutions in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions (AKMI) here on Thursday asked beneficiaries not to get carried away by false campaigns that they will get relief under the Karnataka Debt Relief Act.

Talking to reporters, Shanthakumar K., secretary of AKMI, said though micro-finance institutions do not come under the purview of the Act, some organisations carried out campaigns in the twin districts asking beneficiaries not to repay the loans.

Beneficiaries have been promised that their loan will be written off by the government. These campaigns, he said, were carried in different parts of the district since September, he said.

As a result, Panchakshari, a member of the AKMI executive committee, said the number of persons returning the loan in equated installments every month has drastically come down in the two districts.

“As against 99% repayment seen earlier, it has come down to 65% in October and November,” he said.

Of the 29 micro-finance instituions, who are part of AKMI, 13 institutions operate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Each micro-finance institution lends a maximum of ₹50,000 for a person to meet his/her agriculture, education and other needs.

“We get the amount from public sector banks and lend it to beneficiaries. Irregular payment of EMI has caused hardship to us” said V.N. Hegde, Chief Executive Officer of AKMI, and added that this has forced them not to take any loan applications from the two districts.

Mr. Rao said the situation in other parts of the State was better and loan recovery continues to be around 99%.