Assistant professor found dead

An assistant professor with Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte, was found dead at his residential quarters on campus on Sunday morning. The police identified the deceased professor as Wagesh Kumar, 35, son of Laxman Manjunath.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya said Ullal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Dr. Kumar, from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada, and was staying alone. He was last seen on Friday and did not open the door on Saturday when housekeeping staff rang the bell. They assumed he had gone to his native place. When he did not receive multiple phone calls made by family members on Saturday and Sunday morning, his colleagues were alerted. The police are awaiting the postmortem report.