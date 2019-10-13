Assistant parish priest found dead

An assistant parish priest of Shirva church and principal of Don Bosco CBSE School was found dead in his chamber at Shirva in Udupi district. He was identified as Mahesh D’Souza, 36. According to the police, D’Souza is suspected to have taken the extreme step between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Friday. The police said that no note was found and the reason for his decision was also not known yet.

Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the post mortem was conducted at the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. The viscera would be sent to the FSL Laboratory in Mangaluru for further investigation. Once the report from the FSL was received, the actual cause of death would be established, she said.

A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Cr. PC had been registered at the Shirva police station, the police said.

A press release issued by the Udupi Catholic Diocese here said that Fr. Mahesh D’Souza hailed from Moodubelle. Since 2013, he served as assistant parish priest at Milagres Cathedral at Kallianpur and Mount Rosary Church at Santhekatte. He had also served as the Headmaster – in-charge of Milagres English Medium School.

In 2016, he was appointed assistant parish priest at Shirva Church and principal of Don Bosco CBSE School.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, and all the priests of the diocese have condoled the death. The funeral will be held at the Shirva Church at 3 p.m. on October 15, the release added.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)