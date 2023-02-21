ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Engineer caught red-handed taking ₹8,000 bribe to clear bill of contractor

February 21, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

She was taking the money to clear a bill of a contractor

The Hindu Bureau

The engineer had allegedly demanded ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant to clear a bill for execution of work at the Belthangady taluk SC/ST boys’ hostel.

Lokayukta police caught an assistant engineer of the panchayat raj engineering department red-handed while taking a ₹8,000 bribe to clear a bill of a contractor, in Mangaluru on February 20.

Mangaluru division Lokayukta Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon gave the name of the accused engineer as Roopa. She had allegedly sought ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant to clear a bill for execution of work at the Belthangady taluk SC/ST boys’ hostel.

The officer was nabbed while taking ₹8,000 bribe on February 20 by Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Kalavathi and B. Cheluvaraj, and Police Inspector A. Amanulla. She would be arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court on February 21 for necessary action.

