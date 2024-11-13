Assistant Commissioner is empowered to seek bank guarantee for release of vehicles seized in cow slaughter Act case, says court

Upholding the right of the Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner and the Sub Divisional Magistrate to seek a bank guarantee to release vehicles seized in offences under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, a Mangaluru district court has dismissed an appeal filed by Kalladka resident Aboobakker Siddeek against the Assistant Commissioner’s order.

The IV Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, S.G. Sunitha, recently, confirmed the order of Assistant Commissioner S.J. Harshavardhan this June 24 asking the Bantwal town police to grant interim custody of an autorickshaw to its owner Siddeek on the deposit of ₹80,000 as bank guarantee.

In connection with an FIR registered for offences under Sections 4 and 12 of the Act, the Bantwal town police, among others, seized 270 kg of beef worth ₹64,000, an electronic weighing machine, an autorickshaw, a two-wheeler, and a car.

Following applications by vehicle owners, the Assistant Commissioner, using power granted under Section 8 (4) of the Act, ordered the Bantwal town police to grant interim custody of the autorickshaw, the two-wheeler, and the car to vehicle owners on deposit of ₹80,000, ₹40,000, and ₹1.3 lakh respectively.

The court observed: “This being a special enactment and under Section 8(4) of the Act, (Assistant Commissioner and) Sub-Divisional Magistrate is empowered to seek bank guarantee for release of materials including the vehicle. There is no substance in Siddeek’s appeal questioning exercise of powers of Assistant Commissioner on ground that the latter has not appreciated the application properly with judicial mind and ordered him deposit of ₹ 80,000 as bank guarantee for getting the interim custody of autorickshaw”.