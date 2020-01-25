Assets, properties of muzrai temples to be computerised

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary said here on Friday that the assets and properties of all muzrai temples in the State will be documented and computerised under the e-office initiative of the government. Addressing presspersons, he said details of all documented properties will be made available on the department website.

He said that the State had 34,562 muzrai temples. They had movable and immovable assets and properties worth crores. Their details will be documented and shared on the website in a transparent manner.

The Minister said that his department has decided that the A category Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada will adopt two C category temples – Ammaje Durgaparamehwari temple in Shiradi village, Puttur taluk, and Bailangady Somanatheswara temple, Totattady village in Belthangady taluk – for their development. The Subrahmanya temple will take up development projects worth ₹50 lakh in each of these temples in a span of five years.

He said the government had initiated measures to constitute management committees for 28 A category temples. The three-year term of these committees will end by March, 2020.

Earlier, speaking at a function in Dharmasthala, Mr. Poojary said mass marriages will be organised by the government in 110 muzrai temples on April 26. All temples should focus on maintaining cleanliness.