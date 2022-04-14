‘Assembly polls will be fought on the planks of Hindutva, development’

April 14, 2022 00:06 IST

The Congress will target the ‘interests of Hindutva’ if elected, says Sunil Kumar

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday that the BJP will fight the 2013 Assembly elections in the State on the planks of Hindutva and development.

Addressing a convention of party workers at BC Road, the Minister said that if the Congress is elected to power, the grand old party will target the “interests of Hindutva”, especially in the coastal belt. The Congress has, during its regime, not protected the “interests of Hindutva” and it will continue to do so if it returns to power in the State.

The Minister said that the Congress did not come to the rescue of people during the floods and COVID-19 crisis. It was the BJP workers who were on the field helping people, he said.

He said that the efforts of the BJP on strengthening the party further to prepare for the Assembly elections should focus on re-activating its booth level committees. The booth level activities should also be resumed with a new vigour, the Minister said.

Mr. Kumar said that the booth level workers of the party should prepare a list of development projects taken up and welfare schemes introduced by the Government and make people in the booth level aware of them. The party should also prepare a list of booth level beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the Government and interact with them.

The former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said that the Page Pramukhs are the pillars of the BJP. The party can conduct a refresher course for them to activate the party to face the elections.

Mr. Sadananda Gowda said that the coastal districts are sensitive and people had leanings towards Hinduism. Hence, cordial relations should be maintained with the Hindu organisations.

He suggested that the party can organise a conference of beneficiaries of Government schemes to create awareness among them about such facilities meant for them.

Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare B. Sriramulu, Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport S. Angara spoke. Minister for Higher Education and IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary, the former Minister Laxman Savadi, president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri, Members of Legislative Assembly Rajesh Naik U., Umanath A Kotian, Y. Bharat Shetty, D. Vedavyas Kamath, Harish Poonja and Sanjeeva Matandoor were present.