Assault: Udupi CMC resolves to cancel trade licence of shop

Mangaluru

14 March 2021 19:35 IST

In a special meeting on Sunday, the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) resolved to cancel the trade licence of Asma Cassette Corner located in Uudpi city bus stand area, after the police arrested on Saturday two members associated with the shop on charges of assaulting the driver of the vehicle collecting solid waste for the municipality, on Friday.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, told presspersons in Udupi on Sunday that the council passed a resolution condemning the attack on the driver Sanju Madara, belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The meeting, presided over by Sumitra Nayak, president of the CMC, expressed solidarity with the employees and other workers of the city municipality.

The police arrested Ismail, 56, of Nejar and Suhail, 28, of Hoode on the charge of assaulting the driver. It is alleged that they attacked the driver when asked to hand over segregated waste. The Udupi Town Police have registered a case in this connection.