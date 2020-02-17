Assault case: PDOs threaten to go on mass leave

The district unit of Karnataka State Panchayat Development Officers’ Welfare Association on Monday said the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) will go on mass leave from Wednesday if persons involved in the alleged abuse and assault of Haleyangadi PDO Poornima Acharya were not arrested by Tuesday.

Three persons allegedly abused and assaulted Ms. Acharya on February 16 when she had gone to Indira Nagar in Haleyangady along with the panchayat secretary to attend a water supply problem in the area. The accused assaulted her and later damaged the water supply line. A complaint was filed by her at the Mulky police station.

The PDOs carried out a demonstration near the office of Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani and demanded action against the accused named in the First Information Report. In a statement, the association said as the accused persons have not been arrested so far, the PDOs will hold pen down protest on Tuesday and not attend to any problems, except those related to water supply.

The association members met Mr. Selvamani and submitted a copy of their memorandum. They also sent copies of the memorandum to Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, and Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.