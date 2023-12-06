HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ask Zameer Ahmed to show his face in Council, Horatti directs Leader of the House

December 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday instructed the Leader of the House N.S. Bose Raju to ask Minister for Housing, Wakf, and Minorities Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan to “show his face” in the Council as he was not present to answer questions pertaining to his departments.

Mr. Horatti said Mr. Khan had taken permission from him by submitting a letter for his absence on Wednesday. “I have given him permission,” he said, adding that he did not know the reason for his absence.

When the Opposition members demanded that the contents of the letter be read out, Mr. Horatti said he could not do so. When senior BJP member and former Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary requested that a discussion be allowed over Mr. Khan making a remark over the selection of Assembly Speaker recently, Mr. Horatti said that he will examine it as it was not related to the Council.

The Minister’s absence led to arguments between the treasury benches and the Opposition members for some time. Meanwhile, the Chairman directed the House to expunge some remarks made by members from the records. 

B.Y. Vijayendra, president of State BJP unit, at a press conference in Mangaluru recently had threatened that the BJP would not allow Mr. Khan to attend the Belagavi session. It was because Mr. Vijayendra alleged that the Minister, during his speech in an election campaign in Telangana, brought a communal angle to the selection of U.T. Khader as the Speaker.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.