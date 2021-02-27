ASIs take time off from work to be with family members

Mangaluru

27 February 2021 19:32 IST

This 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector worked at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and handled telephone calls to the office. Just a week ago, he moved to be part of the police escort team for Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP.

This change of work, in a way, helped him to be in the field, which, he said, had brought down his blood pressure to a tolerable level. But his work that demands presence all through has continued to keep him away from spending quality time with his counterparts and family members.

For the last two days he could spend time with 145 other ASIs and assistant reserve sub inspectors (ARSIs). Having watched a Kannada movie on Friday, he joined other ASIs and ARSIs to undergo a health check-up and attend sessions related to maintaining fitness, money management, and legal awareness at the Netravathi auditorium. Their family joined them at noon and they spent their evening at the Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama.

These 146 ASIs and ARSIs attended the two-day refresher course-cum orientation camp, which started on Friday.

Similar refresher course-cum-orientation camp was held for 235 women personnel in the city police on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Unlike the police constables and head constables, who can avail weekly offs, the ASI and ARSIs work continuously and hence have lesser time to socialise with their friends and family members. We have made a start in providing opportunity for our personnel to express themselves,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the two-day orientation camps were conducted on the lines of annual conference of police officers. “These events give opportunity for our personnel to exchange their thoughts and feelings with their counterparts,” Mr. Kumar said and added, “Such events help in building a bond among family members of the personnel, which is very important.”

Manjunath, who was among the team of the doctors from Father Muller Hospital conducting health check-up on Saturday, said nearly 60 % of the personnel had hypertension while 40 % had symptoms of diabetes.