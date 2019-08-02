Mangaluru

ASI officials inspect Madikeri fort, propose repairs

A view of the structures inside Madikeri Fort

A view of the structures inside Madikeri Fort   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ancient structure, now in a dilapidated state, hosts some government offices

A team of officals led by Superintending Archaeologist K. Moortheshwari inspected the Madikeri fort on Thursday to apprise themselves of the steps to be taken for its conservation.

The ASI officials were accompanied by former Chief Information Commissioner K.S. Virupaksha who said that the fort was an ancient structure and a heritage monument but was in a dilapidated state. Hence the onus was on the Archaeological Survey of India to ensure its conservation.

Ms. Moortheshwari said the ASI was committed to take up the conservation and restoration of the fort. But before the ASI could initiate any work, the fort had to be transferred to it without which no progress could be made.

She said once the fort was transferred to the ASI, it would chalk out the necessary measures. However, she assured that in the interim period, temporary measures and repairs would be taken up by the ASI.

The Madikeri Fort houses a few government offices that includes the Zilla Panchayat and PWD offices. The offices of the MLAs and MLCs are also located here.

Sources said the new ZP office is under construction and is likely to be shifted from the Fort to the new structure within a few weeks. Mr. Virupaksha said the repairs and conservation measures should be initiated in a time-bound manner and wanted the authorities to take up landscaping.

He also mooted the idea of illuminating the monument at nights to attract tourists and hold cultural programmes to showcase local folk and cultural practices, sound and light show, among others.

